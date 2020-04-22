  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex opens over 200 points higher, Nifty above 9,000; RIL gains
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens weaker at 76.90 against dollar
Home Videos Healthcare
VIDEOS
Healthcare

Attacks on healthcare workers now non-bailable offence; here's what it means for the sector

Updated : April 22, 2020 07:16 PM IST

Following attacks on healthcare workers across the country amid the coronavirus lockdown, the government has moved to protect those who are working at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cabinet has cleared an ordinance that makes all attacks on healthcare workers a cognizable and a non-bailable offence. According to the ordinance, any person found guilty of attacking healthcare workers during a 30-day investigation could be punished with up to 7 years imprisonment along with a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh and damages to the tune of twice the market value of medical goods damaged in the attack.

The cabinet also approved a Rs 15,000 crore emergency response and health system preparedness package for the coronavirus pandemic, which will be utilised in three phases. Over Rs 7,700 crore from this package has been provisioned for immediate use. The remainder will be utilised as and when needed over the next four years.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to ED and Group COO of Narayana Health Viren Shetty, MD and CEO of Manipal Hospitals Dilip Jose and Abhay Soi, Chairman of Max Healthcare to discussed the latest developments. Watch the video to find out what they have to say.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement