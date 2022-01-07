As Omicron cases rise in India, experts discuss severity and treatment protocol for patients

India's daily COVID count has surpassed the 1 lakh mark with 1,17,000 new cases reported in 24 hours, rising by "72 percent" in the last 5 days. This is the first time in seven months that daily cases crossed the one-lakh mark in the country.

India's daily COVID count has surpassed the 1 lakh mark with 1,17,000 new cases reported in 24 hours, rising by "72 percent" in the last 5 days. This is the first time in seven months that daily cases crossed the one-lakh mark in the country.

Active cases increased by nearly 86,000 taking India's total case load to 3.71 lakh cases.

Among states, Maharashtra reported the highest cases, adding over 36,200 new infections on 6th January. Of these, over 20,100 cases were reported in Mumbai alone. In the national capital, there were over 15,000 new cases reported on the 6th of January.

The World Health Organization warned people to not dismiss the Omicron variant as mild as the record number of fresh infections meant that hospitals were being overwhelmed.

But hospitalisation data across big Indian cities does not indicate any major spike. For instance, in Mumbai, even if the positivity rate touched 30 percent, 85 percent of new cases are asymptomatic, according to the BMC. 5.8 percent of the total cases are hospitalised and over 83 percent of beds remain vacant.

The picture is similar across Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru. In fact, Delhi's health minister said not a single patient with a confirmed Omicron infection has needed oxygen or ventilator support so far.

Meanwhile on the vaccination front, India's cumulative tally has crossed 150 crore doses. 48 percent of the population has been fully inoculated whereas 32.5 percent hasn't been vaccinated at all. However the pace of vaccination has accelerated ever since the government started inoculating the 15 to 17 age group.

To discuss more about the Omicron variant, rise in cases, severity of the infection and the treatment protocol, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr Vasant Nagvekar, Consultant of Infectious Diseases at Global Hospital; Dr TS Kler, Chairman of Heart & Vascular at FMRI; Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director at Max Healthcare and Dr Hitesh Verma, Additional Professor of ENT at AIIMS.

Watch video for more.