As India reports 3.82 lakh COVID cases, experts discuss challenges in containing the spread

Updated : May 05, 2021 06:22:14 IST

India recorded 3.82 lakh new COVID infections in the past 24 hours, reporting over 3 lakh cases for the 14th day running. This is also the highest rise in infections in the past 3 days. Daily addition to the death toll has stayed above 3,000 for the 8th straight day, hitting a record high of 3,780.

As cases continue to rise, India's daily inoculations continues to remain very low. Yesterday’s (May 4) tally stood at 14.8 lakh doses. Of this, 2.63 lakh doses went to people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Since May 1, over 6.7 lakh people in the 18-44 age bracket have received their first dose of the vaccine. In all, India has managed to administer 16 crore doses since January 16 when the vaccination drive kicked off.

To discuss the COVID situation across states, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Dr Vishal Rao, member of the Karnataka COVID Task Force and Dean of the Centre for Academic Research at the HCG Cancer Centre in Bengaluru; Dr Rahul Pandit, Member of the Maharashtra COVID Task Force, Director of Critical Care Medicine at Fortis Hospital in Mumbai; Dr Sonia Lal Gupta, Senior Consultant Neurologist and Director of Metro Group of Hospitals; and Dr Ravi Malik, Director at Delhi's Radix Healthcare.