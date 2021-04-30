Apollo Hospitals to start limited vaccination for 18-44 age group from May 1: Shobana Kamineni

VIDEOS

Updated : April 30, 2021 11:30:34 IST

Apollo Hospitals has confirmed that it will start vaccination for people aged 18 and above from May 1.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, said the hospital would start with limited rollout on May 1 in some states. She said pricing for Covaxin would be Rs 1200, while Covishield would cost Rs 800.

"We did reach out and have managed to procure the vaccines. We will start in some states tomorrow but the portal is not yet open, so as and when the portal opens we will continue to open there."

"We will start with limited rollout tomorrow. We have vaccinated close to 5,00,000 people, so the first lot of anyone that needs a second dose, that is available with us and then there would be some leftover."

She said, "Pricing for Covaxin includes the hospital administration charge and will cost Rs 1200. For Covishield we will be charging Rs 200 as administration charges, so it will cost Rs 800 plus if there is any kind of GST we have to pay for it. It will all be very transparent and everyone will know what the pricing is."