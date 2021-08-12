Apollo Hospitals Q1FY22 earnings preview: Street expects 46% revenue growth, margins to grow 14% YoY

Apollo Hospitals expects a good jump in terms of the numbers this quarter year-on-year, simply because of a low base. Street expects revenue to grow nearly 46 percent, margins 14 percent and profit of Rs 165 crore versus a year-on-year loss. The quarter-on-quarter numbers would be watched quite closely.

Analysts say revenue growth of nearly 10 percent is expected, margins are expected to be flat and a profit, which would also probably be a little flat. Despite COVID-19 second wave, the revenue growth quarter-on-quarter is also expected to be aided by the likes of Apollo Health, as well as the pharmacy, and the vaccine revenue.

Overall, the numbers should be aided by the consolidation of the Gleneagles Kolkata Hospital. So occupancies will probably be aided by COVID-19.

The commentary from the company with regards to non-COVID recovery, non-COVID occupancies would be something that the street would watch for.

Lastly, capital raising plans post the reorganisation of the offline pharmacy business and the digital business, which is basically Apollo HealthCo, would be something that the street would watch, as well as the outlook with regards to factors such as vaccine revenue.