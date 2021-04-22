Acute oxygen shortage leaves metros gasping for breath

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : April 22, 2021 11:07 PM IST

As COVID infections and hospitalisations surge, oxygen availability has become a major issue.

Delhi government has said that several hospitals in the city are facing a crisis, with oxygen completely exhausted in some. Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that despite the allocation by the central government, Delhi was not receiving its quota, as some states were not letting the manufacturers supply. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said a few hospitals had already run out of oxygen and accused Haryana and Uttar Pradesh of blocking oxygen supplies.

After tweets by many states flagging this issue, the union home ministry has issued an order. The order says that states shall not impose any restrictions on the movement of medical oxygen. The order asks states and transport authorities to strictly abide by it and ensure movement of medical oxygen supplies.

Here's a report on the oxygen supply situation across hospitals in major metros.