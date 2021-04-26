Accelerating COVID vaccination: Experts discuss key concerns and hurdles

VIDEOS

Updated : April 26, 2021 02:28:58 IST

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 14.19 crore as part of the world's largest vaccination drive, which completed 100 days on April 25, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. Cumulatively, 14,19,11,223 vaccine doses have been administered through 20,44,954 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, K Srinath Reddy, president of Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and TS Singh Deo, health minister of Chhattisgarh gave some understanding on how we should plan ahead for near and the medium term on both medical facilities and vaccination.

First up, Reddy said, “Whichever argument you take up, vaccination for everybody above the age of 18 becomes the absolute duty of the government.”

“The fundamental premise that the government need to protect only those people above 45 is flawed, but we need now to ensure that the state governments and the central government coordinate their efforts so that nobody above the age of 18 who needs a vaccine and wants a vaccine is denied because of the pricing issues and these prices should have to be negotiated from the beginning together,” said Reddy.

Meanwhile. Singh Deo said that the centre was leading the vaccination programme and should be done that way. “There is no way in which the states will be able to come together. It is the centre that has reneged this responsibility to take a collective decision for the country.”

“They were leading the vaccination programme properly and that’s the way it should have been done and that is the way it should be done. Therefore, the centre must rethink, take back its decision to leave it to the states and other industrial units to purchase from the market,” said Singh Deo.

