4th National Sero Survey shows 67% population has COVID-19 antibodies

Updated : July 20, 2021 21:43:54 IST

The government released the findings of the fourth national sero survey on July 20. The survey shows that more than 67 percent or about two-thirds of the population showed the presence of antibodies.

People were surveyed across 70 districts in 21 states where the previous three surveys were conducted.

The report shows that more than 57 percent of children between the age of 6 and 9 years have shown a sero prevalence, while 61 percent of children between 10 and 17 years have antibodies.

CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla gets the highlights of the report.