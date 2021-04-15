4,500 beds currently vacant; have required manpower to deal with COVID cases: Delhi Dy CM

VIDEOS

April 15, 2021

As India witnesses a rapid surge in COVID infections, with over 2 lakh cases in 24 hours, Delhi saw a record spike of over 17,000 daily cases.

In a bid to curb the rising infections, the Delhi government has announced fresh curbs, including a weekend curfew. Starting 10 pm on Friday, the city will observe a weekend curfew till 6 am on Monday.

Essential services will be allowed during this period. Those getting married on the weekend will need separate passes and can invite up to 50 people.

The Delhi government has also ordered malls, gyms and spas to remain shut. Restaurants will only remain open for takeaways and no dine-in services will be allowed. Cinema halls can remain open only on weekdays, with 30 percent capacity.

To discuss the current situation of COVID and state's preparedness to battle the rising cases, CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan spoke to Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.