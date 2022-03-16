30 crore doses of Corbevax ready; 5 crore distributed across India: Biological E Ltd MD

India has opened the vaccination for age group 12 to 14 starting today. Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Biological-e is supplying Corbevax which is being used to inoculate children in this age group. Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan, Mahima Datla, MD of Biological E said that they have supplied 30 crore doses as per commitment to government and off that 30 crore doses 5 crore has been distributed across India.

The registration process for the age group can be done through the CoWIN portal. However, states have been asked to earmark separate centres to avoid mixing of vaccines with other age groups.

Government estimates put around 7 crore children in the 12 to 14 age bracket. The government placed an advance order for 30 crore doses in August last year.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan, Mahima Datla, MD of Biological E, said, “So far Biological E has already made 30 crore doses, which was our commitment to the government. Of those 30 crore doses, we have currently supplied close to 5 crore doses, which have been distributed across 17 centres throughout the country to be deployed for the expansion of the immunisation programme until the ages of 12 to 14.”

