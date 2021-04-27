1 crore Remdesivir doses to be made available by May

VIDEOS

Updated : April 27, 2021 12:05:47 IST

An additional 1 crore dose of Remdesivir is expected to be made available by May, sources told CNBC-TV18. There are seven licensed manufacturers of Remdesivir in India and it included Syngene, Jubilant Life Sciences, Cadila, Cipla, DRL, Mylan, amongst others.

Currently, there is no shortage of the steroid, Dexamethasone for the COVID-19 treatment. Cadila has around 50 percent market share in India when it comes to Dexamethasone.

Tocilizumab is being received intermittently due to high global demand. However, there is a biosimilar called Bevacizumab which is basically used for treating cancer patients and that is now being used as an alternative to Tocilizumab in some cases as well.

