Won't buy any NBFC other than Bajaj Finance, says Ajay Srivastava

Ajay Srivastava, CEO, Dimensions Corporate Finance Services said he wouldn’t buy any non-banking financial company (NBFC) other than Bajaj Finance.

Ajay Srivastava, CEO, Dimensions Corporate Finance Services said he wouldn’t buy any non-banking financial company (NBFC) other than Bajaj Finance.

If one wants to buy NBFCs, one must start with Bajaj Finance, there is no other way to start it. Leaving Bajaj Finance aside, there is no other NBFC he would want to buy in this market.

Also Read:

According to him, the fintechs are under pressure at this point of time, the small banks are under pressure, NIMs are up, so big banks become a good investment case for 2022 unlike 2021.

Srivastava believes auto ancillaries will do a lot better than even the main auto companies because of export.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video