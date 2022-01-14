0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

videos | IST

WhatsApp banking will enable banks to be more efficient at branch, call centre level: Route Mobile

Profile image
By Ekta Batra   | Mangalam Maloo   IST (Updated)
Mini

Route Mobile announced that they will enable WhatsApp banking for Bank of Maharashtra. This will enable the bank to improve efficiency at both branch level and at the call centre level, said Tushar Agnihotri, Country Head India and Regional Head for Asia-Pacific of Route Mobile while discussing the outlook for 2022.

Route Mobile announced that they will enable WhatsApp banking for Bank of Maharashtra. This will enable the bank to improve efficiency at both branch level and at the call centre level, said Tushar Agnihotri, Country Head India and Regional Head for Asia-Pacific of Route Mobile while discussing the outlook for 2022.
Also Read:
Budget 2022: Here’s what MSME sector is expecting from FM Nirmala Sitharaman
This will enable the bank to help their customers address many of the basic queries from the comfort of their homes, he added.
For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.
Catch all stock market updates here
First Published:  IST
Tags