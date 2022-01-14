WhatsApp banking will enable banks to be more efficient at branch, call centre level: Route Mobile

Route Mobile announced that they will enable WhatsApp banking for Bank of Maharashtra. This will enable the bank to improve efficiency at both branch level and at the call centre level, said Tushar Agnihotri, Country Head India and Regional Head for Asia-Pacific of Route Mobile while discussing the outlook for 2022.

This will enable the bank to help their customers address many of the basic queries from the comfort of their homes, he added.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.