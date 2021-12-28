Wealth destructor of 2021: RBL Bank among top 5 losers in BFSI space

Even if Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had not intervened, RBL Bank was one of the wealth destructors in 2021 compared to Bank Nifty gain.

Even if Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had not intervened, RBL Bank was one of the wealth destructors in 2021 compared to Bank Nifty gain. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is amongst the top four-five losers in the BFSI space having fallen about 39 percent when compared to Nifty Bank gain of about 12 percent and Nifty gain of more than 22 percent.

On December 27, the marketcap of RBL Bank had fallen close to around 48 percent from its high that the bank saw on January 7, 2021 close. The stock hit a low of Rs 130.20 per share on December 27. It was 52.5 percent lower to the high which was witnessed on January 8, 2021.

