We can tolerate non-performance, but not decline in ethics, says Deepak Parekh

"We can tolerate non-performance, but we cannot tolerate decline in ethics." This is one of the many business lessons from corporate veteran Deepak Parekh, who was in conversation with Harish Mehta, founder of Onward Technologies. Parekh also shared his take on hiring, work culture and more.

"You hire ordinary people and make them do extraordinary work, train them to do extraordinary work," he said.

"In India, we never had a flexible floating rate interest mechanism. We had only fixed rate mechanism for many years till the 90s. Later on as India developed and as financial sector improved and followed the global system, variable rate, flexible lending rates came, so we have both the products, fixed rates and floating rates and 99.9 percent people take the floating rate. So once floating rate became a phenomenon, all banks started doing mortgages, so today it is open for all," he mentioned.

For more, watch the accompanying video.