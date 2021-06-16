Volkswagen to exit finance business in India: Sources

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : June 16, 2021 15:54:11 IST

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Volkswagen Financial Services is likely to wind-up its India lending business and is in advanced talks with bankers to transfer the financing of dealers and vehicles.

Volkswagen Finance Private Ltd, the German carmaker's finance arm, stopped giving loans to car buyers in India last year and in May told dealers of all VW brands, which includes Volkswagen, Skoda and Audi, to find other financing, two sources with direct knowledge of the talks said.

It is in talks with some leading banks for the transfer of its existing dealer financing as well as vehicle financing to these banks.

These talks are in advanced stages with banks such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Prime and that Volkswagen will likely finalise its set of preferred bankers by the next quarter.