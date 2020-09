VIDEOS

Updated : September 18, 2020 11:17 PM IST

In The Thought League, CNBC-TV18 puts the spotlight on the future of the financial services sector. Despite the disruptions, it remains to be seen how one can ensure preservation once the dust settles down. To generate ideas on the future of financial services space, Nisha Poddar spoke to Sanjiv Bajaj of Bajaj Finserv and Cyril Shroff of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.