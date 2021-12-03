Shriram City Union Finance says Nov two-wheeler disbursements up over Rs 1,000 crore

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, YS Chakravarti, MD and CEO of Shriram City Union Finance, shed light on the company's outlook.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, YS Chakravarti, MD and CEO of Shriram City Union Finance, said that as a group, their focus will be on the insurance business apart from financial services.

He also mentioned that the company disbursed over Rs 1,000 crore in two-wheelers in the month of November. He further added that as far as loan disbursements in the segment go, UP and Bihar have done really well.

Additionally, the company has disbursed loans for 1.6 lakh vehicles in November 2021, he said.

Shriram City Union Finance is India's leading NBFC, which offers personal, business and bike loans, along with gold loans and fixed deposit.

