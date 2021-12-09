See strong demand across products: Shriram Transport Finance

It has been a largely weak set of auto sales in the month of November. Most sectors have been under pressure barring commercial vehicles (CV), which has emerged as the one bright spot. Umesh Revankar, Managing Director at Shriram Transport Finance shared the vehicle financing picture.

He sees strong demand across products.

The disbursals are back to pre-pandemic level. The demand for tipper has increased, demand for heavy commercial vehicles is coming back. Even though supply challenges are there in some pockets, he feels optimistic on the new vehicles sales. The demand is quite robust, he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.

