Roadmap on PSB privatisation still under deliberation

CNBC-TV18 learned that the government is preparing a roadmap for public sector bank (PSB) privatisation. This is basically a work in progress and among a couple of important aspects that they may be looking at would be basically reducing government stake in the PSBs from the current 51 to 26 percent.

The other aspect could be relaxing the foreign shareholding cap that is currently 20 percent for nationalised banks. So, that may also be, kind of kept at a certain level, that call will be taken by the government as well.

Along with the foreign shareholding cap, the voting rights cap may also be kind of reviewed.

