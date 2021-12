2021 will be known as the year the RBI cracked the whip against defaulting NBFCs like Reliance Capital and SREI Group, sending them to the bankruptcy tribunal for resolution. It was also the year that saw the first financial services company being resolved under the IBC, namely DHFL, and finally some light at the end of the tunnel for depositors of crisis-stricken PMC Bank.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh for more details.