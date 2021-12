COVID waves have had an impact on the balance sheets of many financial institutions in terms of elevated stress or hampering the continuity of normal business. Due to this disruption, 2021 has seen a bunch of opportunities in terms of acquisitions. Here’s a recap of what has been a year of acquisitions in the BFSI sector.

COVID waves have had an impact on the balance sheets of many financial institutions in terms of elevated stress or hampering the continuity of normal business. Due to this disruption, 2021 has seen a bunch of opportunities in terms of acquisitions.

Here’s a recap of what has been a year of acquisitions in the BFSI sector.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari for more details.