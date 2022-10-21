    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Revenue dept raises red flags about tax evasion by offshore online betting platforms

    By Timsy Jaipuria   IST (Published)
    The revenue department has raised red flags on the possible tax evasion by offshore online betting platforms. CNBC-TV18’s Timsy Jaipuria gets more details.

    The revenue department has raised red flags about tax evasion by offshore online betting platforms, sources said to CNBC-TV18. Revenue Department is in talks with MeITY to ban these offshore online betting apps that are not paying taxes and has shared a list of over two dozen such apps such as Parimatch, DafaBet, Betway, 22 Bet, 1xBet who are part of this list.
    Gambling online during Diwali? Here's how your winnings will be taxed
    All the investigative agencies, especially, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Income Tax Department, and Enforcement Directorate are monitoring the activities of these apps very closely. The revenue department has shared a brief analysis with MeITY while preparing highlights on how these apps are operating and what sort of revenue are they generating on which they are not paying taxes.
