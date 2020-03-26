  • SENSEX
Reconstituted board of Yes Bank to hold its first meeting today

Updated : March 26, 2020 08:50 AM IST

The newly reconstructed board of Yes Bank, led by Prashant Kumar, will be holding its first board meet today and on the top of the agenda is fundraising for the private lender which has remained a challenge for the bank for months now.

In the first phase, Yes Bank has received commitments worth Rs 10,000 crore from State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Limited, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank as well as IDFC First Bank. The bank is now looking at the second round which could be through rights issue or a qualified institutional placement (QIP) or a follow-on public offer.

According to sources, Yes Bank is looking to raise anywhere between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore in the second phase of fundraising which will likely see participation from global private equity players as well that had been in talks with bank earlier but did not conclude their investment in the bank.

The sources also added that investment bankers have been approached. These include SBI Capital, ICICI Securities, Kotak Capital as well as HSBC Capital.
