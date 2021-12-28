RBI’s move on RBL Bank due to delay in identifying successor

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) move on RBL Bank was due to an apparent delay in identifying a successor. It is understood that the RBI was a bit worried that the successor identification process was not going as fast as it should have. RBI's reason for accelerating the process was to ensure that it got completed by June 2022.

Ratnakar Bank Limited (RBL) appointed its Chief General Manager Yogesh K Dayal as an additional director on the bank's board.

RBL has been in focus due to its recent managerial rejig. The bank’s MD and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja’s request to proceed on leave was accepted with immediate effect and Rajeev Ahuja was appointed to act as the interim MD and CEO in his place.

