RBI Monetary Policy: Home loan rates have bottomed out, says Keki Mistry

Keki Mistry, VC and CEO of HDFC, said that the home loan rates have bottomed out and therefore, not to expect any further reduction.

Keki Mistry, VC and CEO of HDFC, said that the home loan rates have bottomed out and therefore, not to expect any further reduction.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent in its monetary policy announcement, bringing cheers to millions of home loan borrowers.

“I think rates have bottomed out; 5 bps movement here and there is always possible, but any significant movement in interest rates up or down, over the next 3-4 months, I certainly do not see that happening,” Mistry said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

For the entire interview, watch the video