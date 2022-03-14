RBI comes out with new rules for microfinance lending

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced major changes to rules governing microfinance loans lent by banks and NBFC-MFI entities.

The big relief is that now the same rules apply to banks and NBFCs. Earlier, the rules applied only to NBFCs.

Also, for borrowers, the household income limit to qualify has been raised to Rs 3 lakh.

