Rakesh Mohan calls RBI's decision to cut reverse repo rates without MPC as regrettable

Updated : April 22, 2020 12:03 AM IST

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Rakesh Mohan on Tuesday termed central bank's decision to cut reverse repo rates without Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) as regrettable.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh, Mohan said, "It would have been easy enough to convene the MPC, of course, on remote basis and make such a decision. So that is certainly very surprising."

"I have never been a votary of the inflation targeting MPC framework. But once you have instituted that and have legislation to enforce it, then it is regrettable that the RBI has decided to do this and don’t know of course what went behind the reasoning to do it," he added.