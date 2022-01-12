Q3FY22 earnings: Here’s what to expect from big banks

For the banking sector, credit growth has been around 7.25 percent year on year (YoY) and about 3.26 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ).

The private banks do show that they are taking away market share from the public sector undertaking (PSU) banks. So, the net interest margin for the sector as a whole may not improve QoQ. However, for some of them, it may decline on a sequential basis. So, asset quality will improve given the fact that there will be lower slippages and better recovery. However, in the slippage, watch out for the retail and SME portfolio whose slippages could be higher than the pre-COVID levels. So, credit costs will be lower on a sequential basis for the majority of them.

Earnings will be driven by lower provision rather than NII growth this time around and treasury operations will result in muted income from that particular pocket as well. So, large banks will continue to outperform mid, small and regional banks in terms of performance.

Kotak Securities estimates that SBI’s NII is seen at 9.3 percent growth on a YoY while the profit growth could be around 54.6 percent YoY. HDFC Bank's NII is expected to be up 14 percent while profit growth of 17.2 percent YoY.

For ICICI Bank the NII growth will be 20.5 percent YoY while profit growth could be around 18 percent YoY and for Axis Bank, the brokerage firm said that the NII growth is seen at 12.6 percent YoY while profit could triple given the lower base same quarter last year.

