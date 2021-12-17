Promoter sells Indiabulls Hsg shares: SS Mundra says board member nomination discussions soon

A well-telegraphed move at Indiabulls Housing ended yesterday, December 16, after founder promoter Sameer Gehlaut's stake sale . The company's chairperson, SS Mundra, said in an interview to CNBC-TV18 that representatives of new investors will be inducted into the board to professionally run the lender with an asset-light model.

“The idea is to have marquee investors. We would be soon starting a discussion with them about the possibility of nominating their representative on the board,” Mundra said.

According to him, the intent is to make Indiabulls Housing Finance a professionally run company. “Company has moved to asset-light model and doing quite well,” said Mundra.

There has been a complete revamp of Indiabulls Housing board since August 2020, he said.

