PEs, VCs are here to stay in India, and will grow more robustly: Moelis India

India's investment ecosystem has undergone a radical shift in the past five years. A decade ago Indian companies turned to banks or share markets to raise money. But today there are a bunch of private equity funds, venture funds, family offices, and sovereign wealth funds offering equity and debt capital. CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh spoke to Manisha Girotra, CEO of Moelis India on robust trend of VCs, PEs, sovereign wealth, HNI funding and its growth in India.

In the past five years, these investors account for 200 billion dollars of deals. That is a massive Rs 15 lakh crore of investments so not surprising the Prime Minister met the venture capitalist and private equity first for his pre-budget consultations. What do these funds want?

Manisha Girotra, CEO of Moelis India and an investment banker with three decades of deals to her credit spoke to CNBC-TV18.

Girotra said, “What you are seeing now is a renewed confidence in India because these funds are willing to do control deals, control deals in listed companies. The market offers such critical mass and such levels of growth, which most other emerging markets don't. So I think it is a trend that is here to stay and you will see growing more and more robustly.”

