NPCI says need incentivisation on UPI to drive investment in the ecosystem and expand the market

A recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) paper had sought suggestions from stakeholders on charging transactions made on UPI which are so far free of cost. While the finance ministry clarified the government has no such plans, NPCI believes such incentives are needed to be able to invest back in the ecosystem and expand the market.

In an exclusive chat with CNBC-TV18's Ritu Singh, the MD & CEO of NPCI Dilip Asbe also hinted that the January 2023 deadline of imposing a 30 percent cap on UPI apps' market share may be reconsidered.

