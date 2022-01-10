Not much impact of COVID on MFI loan book: Creditaccess Grameen

CreditAccess Grameen is in focus after their Q3 business update. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Udaya Kumar Hebbar, Managing Director and CEO at CreditAccess Grameen said there is not much COVID impact on ground when it come the microfinance loan book.

CreditAccess Grameen is in focus after their Q3 business update. The company has continued to write off aggressively around 47 percent jump quarter-on-quarter. Disbursements in December are also significantly higher at around Rs 1845 crore compared to the Rs 1500 crore in the previous month.

On COVID impact Udaya Kumar Hebbar, Managing Director and CEO at CreditAccess Grameen said, “There is not too much of a COVID impact. Earlier also in COVID wave one and wave two we have seen a very little impact in the rural and business is as usual over there. In the microfinance segment, most of our customers, close to 70-80 percent are in the essential activity and their business is not stopped.”

Hebbar said they don’t see challenges in the microfinance book.

