NBFCs raise current account move by banks, flag reconciliation issues

The Reserve Bank of India last year came out with new current account rules and the deadline to implement them is October 31. However, already several issues have cropped up. Besides the fact that several businesses have faced concerns. Now, the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have written to the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) asking them to advise banks that these new current account rules not be made applicable to these NBFCs because of various challenges that they are facing.

Instead, NBFCs in the letter to the IBA has suggested that collections for NBFCs be continued to be pooled through the cash credit and overdraft accounts, and similarly for payments as well because the reason that they have cited for this is the fact that NBFC may have a presence in various areas across the geography where banks may or may not have branches, and if they do have branches in these bank branches may be far away from the locations where these NBFCs are present.

Therefore, firstly, this has led to an increase in cost for them for transporting large amounts of cash to deposit in a central agency which is now going to be the only one that will be allowed to hold current accounts for exposures of more than Rs 50 crores, or the second issue is also that of safety because of executives carrying large bundles of cash over long distances, sometimes over 50 kilometres and more.

Therefore, this has become a reconciliation issue, it has become a safety issue and it has led to an increase in costs, which is why NBFC has now sought this exemption. They say RBI has already clarified in the FAQs that this not be made applicable for collections for NHFCs specifically and therefore, banks should also follow this rule.

