Motilal Oswal Real Estate to deploy capital in mid-income projects and across top 7 cities

May 21, 2021

Motilal Oswal’s fifth realty fund has raised Rs 650 crore. Sharad Mittal, CEO of Motilal Oswal Real Estate spoke to CNBC-TV18 on their plans with these funds and to give his real estate sector outlook.

On the fifth realty fund, Mittal said, “This fund we have focused on stage II where we believe over a period of last two years there is an opportunity which has come in ever since the NBFCs have gone slow after the IL&FS collapse. This fund will focus more on construction finance as against some of our previous fund which is focused on early-stage investing.”

He added, “We like doing business with organised large developers, what we are seeing is that consolidation is for real. So if I have to break it down into five pointers, top 7 cities, preferably IT cities, within that large and organised developers, and focused on mid-income housing. These are the filters through which we look at our investments.”