Money Money Money: The dos and don'ts of building a credit history

Money Money Money: The dos and don'ts of building a credit history

By Sumaira Abidi
There are ways to rectify your credit score. Aparna Ramchandra, Founder and Director, rectifycredit.com explained the money philosophy.

The last two years have been tough for a lot of us, job losses, pay cuts, increased medical expenses and to a great extent, many people have, therefore, not been able to service their loans, credit cards etc on time. While it may be understandable, given the circumstances the big casualty would have been your credit score, which shows how good or how bad of a borrower each of us is.
But, all is not lost. If your credit score has indeed been impacted, there are ways to rectify it. Aparna Ramchandra, Founder and Director, rectifycredit.com explained the money philosophy in a CNBC-TV18 special show, Money Money Money.
