Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homevideos Newsfinance News

Money Money Money: Review, relook and refresh your investments

videos | IST

Money Money Money: Review, relook and refresh your investments

Profile image
By Sumaira Abidi   IST (Published)
Mini

Kalpesh Ashar of Full Circle Financial Planners & Advisors has prepared a review, relook and refresh strategy which should help you steer your portfolio and your life comfortably.

The last 2 years have been tough. Many people have faced job losses, pay cuts, heavy medical expenses among other troubles. As things stand, the possibility of a recession is also there. To avoid another round of financial turmoil, it would make sense to re-look at your portfolios to ensure that you're sufficiently prepared for what lies ahead.
Also Read:
10 reasons why buying a health insurance in your 20s is a good idea
In a CNBC-TV18 special show, Money Money Money, Kalpesh Ashar of Full Circle Financial Planners & Advisors discussed a review, relook and refresh strategy, which should help you steer your portfolio and your life comfortably.
For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video
Tags
next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More