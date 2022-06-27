Money Money Money: Review, relook and refresh your investments

Kalpesh Ashar of Full Circle Financial Planners & Advisors has prepared a review, relook and refresh strategy which should help you steer your portfolio and your life comfortably.

The last 2 years have been tough. Many people have faced job losses, pay cuts, heavy medical expenses among other troubles. As things stand, the possibility of a recession is also there. To avoid another round of financial turmoil, it would make sense to re-look at your portfolios to ensure that you're sufficiently prepared for what lies ahead.

Also Read:

In a CNBC-TV18 special show, Money Money Money , Kalpesh Ashar of Full Circle Financial Planners & Advisors discussed a review, relook and refresh strategy, which should help you steer your portfolio and your life comfortably.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video