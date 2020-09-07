Money Matters: Why aren't banks lending?

VIDEOS

Updated : September 07, 2020 09:40 AM IST

For the past many months, banks have been parking about Rs 6 lakh crore to Rs 7 lakh crore on a daily basis with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for an overnight period for just 3.35 percent. This has drawn a lot of criticism, with experts questioning banks as to why they aren’t lending loans instead of parking money for such a low interest rate?

CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh explains what the reality is on 'Money Matters'.

Professor Ananth Narayan has explained this concept in detail on www.cnbctv18.com. Read here:

VIEW: Easy to call banks lazy, but one needs to ask why aren't they lending