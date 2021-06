VIDEOS

Business

Updated : June 10, 2021 15:23:33 IST

The premiums of general insurance companies have fallen significantly in May on quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis.

The life insurance data also came a couple of days back and we saw the same trend there as well. There was growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis but on the month-on-month (MoM) basis, fresh restrictions did play out and there was a significant downtick.

Similar is the story with general insurance companies. The industry premium that is excluding standalone health insurance is up 7 percent when compared to YoY.

Of course, a weak base effect has played out, but it has fallen by 32 percent on MoM.

