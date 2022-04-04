HDFC merger may lead to positive re-rating for stronger entities: Complete Circle Consultants

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Gurmeet Chadha, Co-founder and CEO of Complete Circle Consultants to discuss HDFC and HDFC Bank merger. He said that HDFC merger could lead to maybe some bit of positive re-rating for the stronger entities, entities with great liability franchise.

HDFC and HDFC Bank have announced what they called a "merger of equals". The combined entity will have a market capitalisation of about Rs 13 lakh crore, and it can rival the behemoth SBI and put private peers like ICICI Bank and Axis Bank in the shade. But there are a few regulatory issues and everything may not be smooth sailing.



Chadha said, “As a long-term shareholder -- very constructive and positive. Not seen HDFC twins go up in double-digits in a long time, and it has been a year and a half that we have been discussing the relative underperformance.”

He added, “It will set a template. So directionally, this entire sector will see a bit of structural changes which could lead to maybe some bit of positive re-rating for the stronger entities, entities with great liability franchise.”

