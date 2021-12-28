0

  • HDFC Bank ties up with India Post Payments to focus on semi-urban, rural areas

HDFC Bank ties up with India Post Payments to focus on semi-urban, rural areas

By Ekta Batra   | Sumaira Abidi  | IST (Published)
HDFC Bank partners with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) for banking products and services in semi, urban and rural areas.

Smita Bhagat of HDFC Bank, on Tuesday, said that the partnership with IPPB is in line with a focus on semi-urban and rural areas.
HDFC Bank partners with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) for banking products and services in semi, urban and rural areas. So the focus is expected to be on unbanked and underserved segments.
“This partnership is also in line with our objective of being top-3 players in semi-urban and rural areas as far as banking is concerned,” Bhagat told CNBC-TV18.
She further said that this will be an excellent public-private partnership that will help meet the objective of financial and digital inclusion.
