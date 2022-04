The centre has told parliament it owes over Rs 53,000 crore to states in GST compensation for FY22. The finance ministry said extension of the compensation cess period till 2026 will also cover GST revenue shortfall apart from the stated objective of repaying the back-to-back GST loans.

