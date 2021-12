The union government is considering extending the deadline to file income tax returns which expire on the 31st of December. The consideration is right now for a week to 10 days of extension and no final decision has been made. Representations have been made to the CBDT to extend the deadline since the beginning of this month, and the government is still assessing whether there is a need for an extension or not.

The union government is considering extending the deadline to file income tax returns which expire on the 31st of December.

The consideration is right now for a week to 10 days of extension and no final decision has been made. Representations have been made to the CBDT to extend the deadline since the beginning of this month, and the government is still assessing whether there is a need for an extension or not.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Timsy Jaipuria for more details.