Gold loan growth picked up pace in Q4FY22: CSB Bank

CSB Bank posted a mixed Q4 business update. While loan growth picked up, CASA growth looks quite weak. Further, the advances are up 9 percent and deposits have seen a 5.5 percent rise on a year-over-year basis.

CSB Bank's loan growth picked up sharply primarily due to a significant improvement in gold loans during the fourth quarter of FY22, said Deputy MD Pralay Mondal.

“We had a good last quarter. Gold loan is one of our largest portfolios, it is almost 40 percent of our portfolio," said Mondal in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“In the fourth quarter, we picked up our growth on the gold loan. Our wholesale business and SME business also did pretty well. Overall, the loan growth picked up in the fourth quarter, much better than the first three quarters," Mondal said.

On NIMs and spreads, he said, “If you look at our yields and our cost of funds, and hence the NIM and the spreads, I think we have done a pretty good job on that and we will continue and want to sustain.”

