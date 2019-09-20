Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fiscal announcements today are bigger than past 20 budgets, says Samir Arora of Helios Capital

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today proposed to slash corporate tax for domestic companies and new domestic manufacturing companies, corporate tax rate to be 22 percent without exemptions. Also minimum alternate tax (MAT) is reduced to 15 percent from 18.5 percent for companies continue to avail exemptions & incentives.

“This is early and timely Diwali. This is not bigger than budget, this is bigger than 20 budgets,” he said.

“I think that now you should not call bulls like us and Mr Piramal, you should call some bears and some opposition guys so that we can buy more,” he added.

“I am already buying, my net is one of my highest ever which is beyond 100 percent,” Arora further mentioned.