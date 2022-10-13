Experts hail RBI’s decision to allow linking of RuPay credit cards with UPI

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI, which is the creator of both UPI and RuPay cards, issued a detailed circular last week asking banks to complete the backend-linking of their UPI payments with their credit card software.

The Reserve Bank of India has allowed RuPay Credit Cards to be linked with UPI thus enabling users to make credit card payments via UPI.

However, there are some preliminary issues. One, the linkage of UPI and credit card software could take time, second, not many RuPay Credit Cards have been issued and third, Visa and Mastercard who have many more credit cards in the market are not part of the system.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO of NPCI; Parag Rao, Group Head of Payments & IT, Digital Banking and Consumer Finance at HDFC Bank; Akhil Handa, Chief Digital Officer at Bank of Baroda and Kunal Shah, Founder & CEO of CRED to understand more about this new convenience and whether it can vastly expand the number of merchants and credit card holders in the country.

