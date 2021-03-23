Editor’s take on SC’s judgment in loan moratorium case

VIDEOS

March 23, 2021

The Supreme Court has given its judgment on loan moratorium case under which it refused the extension of a moratorium and has stated that waiver of interest is not possible.

Three things that the court said no to are very positive for the banking sector in general. It said no to a further moratorium, no to full interest waiver, and no to sector-specific forbearances that was sought by the real estate and certain other sectors.

Now, one of the uncertainties was on the (profit & loss) P&L of banks. They used to give a pro forma NPA and then NPA after including the Supreme Court’s munificent. Now, at least there will be a clean set of NPA numbers.

What the court did not rule out is interest on interest - that it said can't be charged because these are abnormal times that sounds to them as penal interest and therefore that has to be refunded.