ECLGS extension is a good event for MSME sector, says SBI’s Dinesh Khara

The Indian Banks' Association (IBA) has reached out to the government, ahead of the Union budget, to grant more relief to the MSME sector like extending the ECLGS scheme.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman of SBI, said, “The recent wave of Omicron is something which has germinated some fear in the mind of the lenders, that it might have an impact on the MSMEs. It is always a comfort if at all, the kind of relief which has been granted through ECLGS scheme if at all those kind of relief could be extended. Essentially, we have sought one-year extension on both the reckoning date as well as for the disbursement date.”

