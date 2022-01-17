Disbursals up in Dec quarter; asset quality numbers show collection efficiency: Ujjivan Small Finance

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has appointed Ittira Davis, as MD and CEO of the company and he spoke to CNBC-TV18 to talk about their Q3FY22 business update. Davis said disbursals are up in the December quarter and asset quality numbers show better collection efficiency.

On asset quality Davis said, “The asset quality parameters have also shown better collection efficiency.”

He added, “The business was more or less able to get back to normal levels across the industry. Our disbursements were up 54 percent between September and December quarters. We have also taken stock of the quality of the credit portfolio, provisions have been made because of the effects of COVID. I think those issues are behind us and the tendency to grow the book will continue.”

