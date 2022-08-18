Cricket sponsorship a potential opportunity for us, says Mastercard CEO

Mastercard Global CEO, Michael Miebach, who is on his first India visit after taking charge, is fascinated by India's passion for cricket and says that the payments solution company will look at sponsorship opportunities.

Mastercard Global CEO, Michael Miebach, who is on his first India visit after taking charge, is fascinated by India's passion for cricket. In a freewheeling interview with CNBC-TV18, he said that sponsorship and passion work well for the payments solution company.

“Sponsorship and passion is something that works for us. The term ‘priceless’ is a natural fit for us. Whatever the national pass time we are always interested. There is active interest. It is a potential opportunity. I am very keen and interested in these kinds of national sponsorships,” he said.

Speaking about the consultation paper on payment systems released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), he expressed optimism.

“I like that consultation process. So we will certainly be engaging with the RBI and say here is our experience and what we think can work here in India,” he said.

“I find the thought process behind that and the kind of questions that were asked are the right kinds of questions," he added.

